Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - The school resource officer credited with saving lives at Olathe East High School has been identified as Officer Erik Clark.

Clark, who has been in law enforcement for 15 years, has served as the school resource officer at Olathe East High School for seven years.

“The entire Sheriff’s Office is keeping SRO Clark, his family and his @OlathePolice family in our prayers tonight,” the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said a tweet Friday evening.

The Kansas State Troopers Association said a tragedy was avoided on Friday.

“A tragedy was avoided today thanks to this guy,” they said in a Facebook post. “A big hat tip to this badass!”

Clark called 911 after being shot. Olathe police say he did everything right on Friday morning.

“I’m in the same boat as the rest of you all and the parents in Olathe of being shocked from the incident,” Olathe Police Department Sgt. Joel Yeldell said. “But I am also grateful at the dame time to report that our SRO did his job and was injured because of it.”

According to a 2021 Facebook post from the Olathe Police Department, Clark is a “huge Royals fan” and has an “impressive bobblehead collection.”

You can listen to some of the scanner chatter that unfolded as events unfolded in the school on Friday.

Other departments posted tributes to Clark’s heroism:

Olathe Officer Clark is a Hero for what he did today to stop what could have been a tragic ending… Posted by Miami County, Kansas Sheriff on Friday, March 4, 2022

The APD is keeping Olathe in our thoughts and prayers. Job well done Officer Clark. Posted by Atchison Kansas Police Department on Friday, March 4, 2022

