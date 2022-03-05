Advertisement

Manhattan man behind bars after assault, robbery in mall parking lot

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman in the parking lot of the Manhattan mall.

The Riley County Police Department says just after 3:40 p.m. on Friday, March 4, a woman was assaulted and robbed in the parking lot of Manhattan Town Center.

RCPD said a 27-year-old female victim reported a 29-year-old man had punched her multiple times and stole clothing and personal items she had just purchased, costing her about $406.

Officers said they arrested Hallay Crenshaw, 29, of Manhattan for the aggravated burglary and issued him a total bond of $55,000 which has been paid. Crenshaw no longer remains in the Riley Co. Jail.

Couture for Cancer returns to spread awareness, empower fighters
