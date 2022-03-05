Gov. Kelly responds to state being ranked least beautiful in the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans were not happy where their state landed on the list which was last place, especially Governor Laura Kelly.

Kansas was ranked as the least beautiful state by the food and travel website Thrillist.

“I was furious and I thought how ignorant of these folks and my real gut reaction was to call the CEO and invite him out here and take him through the flint hills and then tell me that Kansas isn’t one of the most beautiful states in the country,” said Kelly.

13 News has reached out to the media group that oversees Thrillist about their ranking system but has not heard back. “Group Nine Media” is run out of New York City. Which Kelly says could be a reason for the last place vote.

“They’re supposed to be promoting travel and recreation and leisure and instead they’re just spending their time providing critiques of things they don’t know very much about.”

Thrillist wrote in the article, “Few other places on earth have the same geographic range as the fifty states, where you can find everything from sweltering deserts to mossy rain forests to unending tundras; from coast to coast.” They wrote, “If Kansans can love their land, no one else has any excuses not to love the bejesus outta theirs.”

13′s Melissa Brunner took to Facebook to see what the people think. What she got was nearly 200 comments and pictures from viewers.

Governor Kelly said it’s unfortunate they would consider making a list in the first place.

“It plays into that stereotype that has been out there about Kansas for so many years and we’ve worked so hard to showcase our state and to really let people know what an incredible state Kansas is.”

Kelly said the department of tourism has worked and will continue to work on letting people know what the state has to offer. Check out Colby Sharples-Terry’s list of her 35 Favorite Things About Kansas in celebration of her 35th birthday, March 2nd. You can see Colby each week on our Kansas Tourism segment every Thursday, “To the Stars.”

“Even better, come live here. If you’ve noticed over the few years, we’ve been incredibly successful in recruiting new businesses to locate here in the state of Kansas and a parcel of that is the fact that when people come here and they see that Kansas has all of this to offer including that quality of life that is supplemented by the beauty of our state. Tell me somebody who drives through Kansas at sunset and doesn’t say, ‘oh my gosh. That’s incredible.’”

Surrounding states Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma ranked in the 40s. Colorado was ranked 5th most beautiful.

