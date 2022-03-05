FBI Director visits Kansas to address concerns facing America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -With the threat of cyber attacks from Russia, FBI director, Christopher Wray wants everyone to be prepared.

“We’re working with a whole host of federal partners to engage with businesses and universities and other private sectors, especially with critical infrastructure to provide them with threat information and threat advisories to help them better defend their networks,” he said.

Wray joined Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran at the KBI’s crime lab, they met with law enforcement to hear their concerns.

Among them, a rise in violent crimes and homicides.

“It’s a challenging time for law enforcement. It’s challenging because of the scourge of drug traffic whether it’s meth or fentanyl and it’s challenging because law enforcement agencies are struggling with recruiting and retention. It’s a challenging time because of violence against law enforcement is at an all-time high, last year was the highest number of law enforcement officers shot and killed in the line of duty since 9/11,″ Wray explained.

Moran addressed the shooting at Olathe East High School that happened just hours before the meeting.

“One of the significant parts of the conversation that took place today between the FBI Director and law enforcement from across Kansas was the importance of mental health. And capabilities to address people with mental illness and the shooting in Olathe is another example of where mental health and care is important,” said Moran.

