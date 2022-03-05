Drivers asked to avoid area of Highway 63 as crews fight large fire

POTTAWATOMIE, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie Co. crews are responding to a large brush fire along Highway 63 near Lincoln.

Residents received an alert on their phones from the Everbridge Emergency Alert system which notified them to avoid the area of Highway 63 and Meyano Rd. near Saint Clair.

Crews said the fire is large and visibility is diminished.

