UPDATE: Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.

By Sarah Motter and Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Shortly before 3:30 on Saturday afternoon, fire crews were called out to a fire near the 6400 block of North 52 Street in Riley County.

Due to the high winds the fire spread quickly, burning more than 40 acres. Thankfully no buildings were burned, although the siding on one outbuilding was melted due to the fire.

More than 20 volunteer firefighters from the Riley County Fire District #1 responded to the scene, along with a crew from Manhattan Fire Department also responding as mutual aid due to the windy conditions.

Before the fire could be contained it crossed from the south side of Tuttle Creek Boulevard to the northside of Tuttle Creek Boulevard near the intersection with West 59th Street.

Crews had the fire contained around 5:00 pm, Riley County Police Department assisted with traffic control on Tuttle Creek Boulevard while the fire caused zero visibility along Tuttle Creek Blvd. in that area.

Riley County Deputy Fire Chief John Martens says the fire was started by someone using a homemade potato-launching gun.

