City of Topeka, Public Works Director part ways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka and its Public Works Director have parted ways.

The City of Topeka has confirmed that Public Works Director James Jackson is no longer employed by the City.

A spokeswoman for the City told 13 NEWS Jackson’s last day was Friday, March 4. However, the City would not confirm the reason for his departure or details.

Jackson started in Topeka in April 2021 after leaving the Commissioner of Public Works position in Atlanta, Ga.

