Artwork of Seaman High School students debuted in professional gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family and friends got to see their high school students take the spotlight for March’s Friday Artwalk at Nexlynx Gallery in downtown Topeka.

Seaman High School students showed off their artistry for the First Friday Artwalk at Nexlynx Gallery of Arts.

“Art is a really good outlet in my life for me. So, I’ll create when I’m anxious, when I’m bored, when I’m stressed, all sorts of different things,” Seaman High School Senior, Samantha Myers said.

“They have a piece that they’re working on from their sustained investigation and each student has a different topic that they’re trying to express in their work,” Seaman HS teacher, Margaret Ramberg said.

Samantha Myers’s pieces featured ‘something fancy.’

“It’s an oil painting. It’s basically supposed to like represent something fancy, being used for something that’s like not the normal purpose, so fancy china cup being used as a plant holder,” Myers explained. “There’s a charcoal statue, that one is supposed to be like something fancy, a statue you normally in like a museum, in nature so just as kind of unusual sort of purpose for it.”

Tegan Killman art featured a frog piece in the show. “It’s just kind of satisfying, and just to see it come together, I started with a base and then the eyes and it looked really weird, but then it came all together,” Seaman HS Junior, Killman said.

“The 2D work that we have out here, this is pertaining to just different techniques and how to control it, how to utilize it and how to create an interesting composition and all those kind of elements of art that we go through with the kids,” Ramberg said.

Students say they appreciate the chance to be put on display,

“I just think it’s kind of cool how it’s gone public and stuff instead of like in a cabinet at school, or like in my bag,” said Killman. “I hope they can see that this is really something that we can do and something big that is a big part of my life and I can be successful throughout,” Myers added.

“We give them the assignment, we give them the ideas, but then they springboard off our assignment and our inspiration, and our techniques to create a piece that’s truly their own,” Ramberg said. “So when they get selected to have work out in the community show - that’s a sense of pride, that’s cool, so it’s a wonderful chance for them.”

Several students from Washburn Rural High School will have their art featured next month for First Friday Artwalk at Two Wolves.

