Advertisement

18-year-old charged with attempted capital murder in Olathe East shooting

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.
Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.(Olathe East Varsity Football Page)
By Nick Sloan and Abby Dodge
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An 18-year-old student has been arrested and charged in Friday’s shooting that wounded two people at Olathe East High School.

Jalyon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder on Saturday.

A probable cause statement said Elmore tried to shoot and kill school resource officer Erik Clark.

Clark was one of two individuals wounded in the shooting. A school administrator was also wounded in the shooting, but there’s been no official charge announced for that yet according to court records.

He was booked into the Johnson County jail just after 11 p.m. on Friday.

No first appearance has been announced for him, as Elmore remains hospitalized following Friday’s shooting.

Olathe East administrator Kaleb Stoppel and Olathe East school resource officer Erik Clark were wounded in the shooting, but released on Friday and are expected to recover.

Clark has been a school resource officer at Olathe East for seven years. His actions are being credited for saving lives on Friday.

He was the first to report the shooting and applied a tourniquet on himself before help arrived.

A $1 million bond has been listed in Johnson County jail records.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Erik Clark was called a hero on Friday for his actions.
Olathe school resource officer credited with saving lives identified by agencies
FILE
After court discovers sexual relationship with client, Kansas City lawyer suspended
Marcus Knight
One behind bars after search warrant reveals plethora of drugs in Topeka home

Latest News

Occupants in a Topeka home were able to make it out safely after a fire broke out in the...
Unattended cooking fire destroys Topeka home
2022 Flint Hills Home Show brings more than 100 businesses together
Potato-launching gun causes 40+ acre fire in Riley Co.
Couture for Cancer returns to spread awareness, empower fighters
Couture for Cancer returns to spread awareness, empower fighters
Couture for Cancer returns to spread awareness, empower fighters
Couture for Cancer returns to spread awareness, empower fighters