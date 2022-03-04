Advertisement

Vote on Kansas health chief allows GOP to air COVID beefs

13 News at Six
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Republicans’ frustrations over how Kansas handled the coronavirus pandemic are complicating Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s efforts to keep her top public health administrator in place.

The state Senate health committee made no recommendation Thursday on whether Janet Stanek should be confirmed as head of the state Department of Health and Environment. The full, GOP-controlled Senate still will vote on her appointment, but the committee’s move signals that some conservatives are opposing her confirmation to show their displeasure with Kelly’s administration.

“I don’t want to let that go,” said Sen. Mike Thompson, a conservative Shawnee Republican.

It wasn’t yet clear how much trouble Stanek’s confirmation faces in the full Senate. She would have to step down if the Senate rejected her appointment.

Republican lawmakers criticized Kelly persistently over restrictions she imposed to check COVID-19′s spread, particularly early in the pandemic, and reduced the governor’s power. Former health department leader Dr. Lee Norman resigned in November and has suggested he was a victim of pandemic politics.

Stanek declined comment, but Democratic Sen. Pat Pettey, of Kansas City, said the committee did a “disservice to our Kansans” by not recommending her confirmation.

Stanek is a former senior vice president and chief operating officer for Topeka-based Stormont Vail Health.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

Topeka Fire Dept. truck
TFD investigating vehicle fire in central Topeka
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
File Graphic
Two arrested in Lowe’s parking lot after SUV connected to Rush Co. murder found