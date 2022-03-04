Advertisement

USD 475 Geary County Schools announces district wide security center

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County Schools hope a new security center will improve safety across the district.

They gave us a look at it on Thursday --- the area centralizes cameras and other security tools across USD 475 -- allowing the district to access them from one location.

Security center manager Scott Popovich says the security center -- along with continued cooperation with school resource officers and local law enforcement -- is another measure to keep their kids as safe as possible.

“It’s my belief that having something like this is paramount for every district that can do it. Giving children a safe and secure environment in which to learn is very important.” USD 475 Geary County Schools Security Center Manager, Scott Popovich says.

The Security Center will take 2-3 years before they receive all the necessary software and equipment upgrades to be able to access all the schools equally.

