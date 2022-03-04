Ukrainian KU students speak out at Kansas Statehouse rally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Kansas representatives rallied Thursday, showing support for Ukraine.

Among the crowd were three students who know the situation well.

“What my family is experiencing right now, is really tough and I don’t think anyone could understand this when your country is being invaded by Russian troops and Russian federation Vladimir Putin. They are hiding in the basements and because of the internet connection, I cannot reach out to my family all the time so when I reach out to them its really good,” said KU student Elina Shutova.

Shutova says the situation in Ukraine is unimaginable.

“In my hometown, the schools are being bombed by Russian troops in result of Russian aggression. We have 44 newborn children that were born in the basement because Russian troops attacked everything they can see in their way,” she said.

She doesn’t stand alone, two fellow KU students at the rally also have families trying to survive.

Mykola Hordiichuk remembers hearing russian troops began to invade.

“I was at the gym, I remember the exact moment and during one set my phone just blows up, tons of calls and messages and news people are scared and panicked,” he explained.

He says he knows Ukraine will not back down.

“Some people make bread for the soldiers in the morning, some people collect cocktail bottles making cocktail molotov’s making any type of weapons to help resist the invasion,” he said.

The House says the legislatures at the rally come from both sides of the aisle--

But they agree that russia’s president putin needs to be stopped.

