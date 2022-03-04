Texas woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon in two-vehicle crash in Marion County

TAMPA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas woman suffered serious injuries Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Marion County in south-central Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:46 p.m. at the intersection of K-15 highway and 330th Road. The location was about five miles southwest of Tampa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle was westbound on 330th Road when the driver ran a stop sign. The patrol said the Chevrolet then hit a 2003 Subaru Legacy, which was traveling south on K-15 highway.

After the collision, the Chevrolet ended up on its top on the west side of 330th Road, while the Subaru came to rest on its roof in a ditch near the southwest side of the intersection.

The driver of the Subaru, identified as Joyce Ardy, 46, of Hurst, Texas, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita for treatment of her injuries. The patrol said Ardy was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jaquin Smith, 15, of Tampa, was taken to Hillsboro Community Hospital for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Smith was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

