Tabor College honors two student athletes killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community of Hillsboro continues to mourn the loss of two students from Tabor College. Johnethon Aviles and Christopher Castillo died early Sunday morning in a crash. The crash also hurt another student, who is recovering at a hospital, but is expected to survive. Both men who died were on the football team at Tabor College.

Head Football coach, Mike Gardner, says both young men had bright futures and already had their career paths lined up for when they graduated.

“Both of these guys meant so much to our team, they are two of the most unselfish players that I’ve had,” said Gardner.

A memorial is now set up for both students on campus.

“With a tragedy like this, we feel it’s personal. Students Monday went into class and a seat was empty, said Tabor College President, David Janzen.

The college already had a vigil for the men and plan to have services and honor them in other ways in the weeks and months to come. Both Janzen and Gardner wanted to the thank their small community for their thoughts and prayers and helping them get through this tragedy.

“They are truly great examples of what you want in a teammate,” said Gardner.

Services for the young men have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.