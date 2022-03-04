Advertisement

Sweet treats add up to big bucks for Big Brothers Big Sisters

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sweet treats added up to a big donation for area kids.

Baker’s Dozen owner Jake Wall presented a check to Big Brothers Big Sisters for $4,209. Eric Maydew, area director for Kansas BBBS, accepted the donation Thursday at Wall’s store at 1949 NW Topeka Blvd.

Baker’s Dozen gave one dollar from every big box of doughnuts they sold during the month of February. They sold 1,403 of them. Clint from Bob’s Janitorial and Mark Yardley of FHL Bank both matched that, to reach the final total.

The cause is personal for Wall.

“Both my parents worked. They were in construction and they worked all the time - I mean, literally, all the time,” he said. “I had a Big, and it was short, but it was important enough that I remembered it.”

The money will help BBBS match young people with adult mentors.

13 NEWS This Morning anchor Jared Broyles also was on hand for Thursday’s presentation. The morning newscast promoted the Baker’s Dozen donation effort.

