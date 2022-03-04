Seaman and Junction City win State Bowling Titles

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bowlers took to Northrock Lanes in Wichita and two of our area high schools took home State Titles.

Seaman swept the boys and girls 5A-1A State Championships.

First, the Lady Vikings girls squad took home the 5A-1A State Bowling Title. Their final score of 3173 was 29 pins better than the second place finisher Bishop Carroll. Seaman’s Makenzie Millard had sensational performance, logging the second best score of the competition with 697 pins.

Congratulations to Seaman girls, 5-1A bowling state champions pic.twitter.com/0jsz5KpGCd — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) March 4, 2022

Seaman’s boys team narrowly edged out Goddard-Eisenhower for the 5A-1A State Championship. The VIkings were down 98 pins and roared back to win by 11 pins with a team total of 3,483. Ethan Burns was the standout for Seaman. His total of 668 was tied for the 9th best mark over the competition.

On Thursday, Junction City’s girls squad came home with a 6A girls state title. The Blue Jays total of 2,293 was 31 pins ahead of second place. Olivia Oliver put forth one of the best performances on the day. Her score of 625 was the third best mark in the competition.

Washburn Rural finished the event as State runner-ups with a score of 2262. Kaitlyn Doyal tallied the fourth best mark of any individual with a score of 616.

Junction City’s boys team also had a solid outing. The team finished with the third best score of any 6A school with 2,472.

