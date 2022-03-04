Advertisement

Seaman and Junction City win State Bowling Titles

Seaman's bowling team gathered after winning a State Championship on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Seaman's bowling team gathered after winning a State Championship on Friday, March 4, 2022.(Seaman High School)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bowlers took to Northrock Lanes in Wichita and two of our area high schools took home State Titles.

Seaman swept the boys and girls 5A-1A State Championships.

First, the Lady Vikings girls squad took home the 5A-1A State Bowling Title. Their final score of 3173 was 29 pins better than the second place finisher Bishop Carroll. Seaman’s Makenzie Millard had sensational performance, logging the second best score of the competition with 697 pins.

Seaman’s boys team narrowly edged out Goddard-Eisenhower for the 5A-1A State Championship. The VIkings were down 98 pins and roared back to win by 11 pins with a team total of 3,483. Ethan Burns was the standout for Seaman. His total of 668 was tied for the 9th best mark over the competition.

On Thursday, Junction City’s girls squad came home with a 6A girls state title. The Blue Jays total of 2,293 was 31 pins ahead of second place. Olivia Oliver put forth one of the best performances on the day. Her score of 625 was the third best mark in the competition.

Washburn Rural finished the event as State runner-ups with a score of 2262. Kaitlyn Doyal tallied the fourth best mark of any individual with a score of 616.

Junction City’s boys team also had a solid outing. The team finished with the third best score of any 6A school with 2,472.

For a full look at 6A Boys State Bowling placings/scores, click here.

For a full look at 6A Girls State Bowling placings/scores, click here.

For a full look at 5A-1A Boys State Bowling placings/scores, click here.

For a full look at 5A-1A Girls State Bowling placings/scores, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
KPZ (B): Seaman 61, Hays 44
KPZ (B): Seaman 61, Hays 44
KPZ (G): Holton 26, Wamego 53
KPZ (G): Holton 26, Wamego 53