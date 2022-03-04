Advertisement

Ohio authorities seize over $2 million in drugs

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal...
During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Chris Anderson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A months-long investigation involving multiple Ohio law enforcement agencies resulted in the seizure of approximately 64 pounds of narcotics.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Second District’s Vice Unit executed a search warrant on a home in Brooklyn, Ohio, in late February.

During the search, police said they seized more than $2 million worth of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, WOIO reported.

The confiscated drugs weighed about 64 pounds, according to Cleveland police.

Three firearms, including a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun, were also seized, along with $9,500 in cash.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests were made.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row
Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated train carriage of...
Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine