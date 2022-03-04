Mother, daughter gain new perspectives through cancer battle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nurse practitioner from Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center reminds women to get caught up on their mammograms. Many let them slide during the pandemic, including one woman very special to Robin McKay, APRN.

Robin has spent 22 years caring for cancer patients.

“No matter what the disease or what the stage, I think there’s always ways to find hope in what we’re doing,” she said. “We really become like part of their family and we try to treat them like they’re part of ours.”

Just over a year ago, cancer hit home for her own family.

Deb Ronnebaum, Robin’s mom, had put off her annual mammogram, until a day in December 2020.

“I was filling out Christmas cards and reached across and could feel it,” Deb said.

“It” was a lump in her breast. Ronnebaum was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Robin said she suddenly understood her patients’ feelings on a whole new level.

“I know what comes next. I know all the steps. But when I got that call, it was the exact same emotions that other people tell me about all the time. I still had that anxiety,” Robin said.

Together with her husband, Robin, and their other two children, Deb and her doctors developed a plan.

“Once I knew the steps with the biopsies, the MRIs, the doctor visits, and what we were going to do for treatment, it was easier to accept because you knew where you were going on that journey,” Deb said.

Robin admits she found herself balancing her personal and professional perspectives.

“Even though she knows that I have all the expertise and experience, I’m still her daughter! There’s only a certain amount of advice that she’s going to take from me,” Robin laughed. “Fortunately, Dr. Hashmi was running the show, and she takes advice very well from him.”

Deb said she really did appreciate her daughter’s advice.

“I’d listen - she didn’t always know it,” Deb said.

Deb underwent chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, finishing treatment earlier this year. She credits support from her family, the Axtell school community where she works, and her care team and fellow patients.

“You felt welcome when you came (to the Cancer Center). You were not nervous because they took care of you,” Deb said.

While she may not have wanted this kind of front-row seat to watching her daughter work, it gave her joy to see Robin interact with patients.

“I thought it’s her calling, what she’s doing here,” Deb said. “It was humbling to watch.”

Robin, too, has a new appreciation of her patients. and her mom.

“She’s always been strong-willed, and determined, and independent and that probably shined really true throughout her whole journey,” Robin said.

Robin is the featured speaker for Topeka’s annual Couture for Cancer fundraiser. It will be live-streamed, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Deb will be among the cancer survivor models to the fashion show.

It is free to register and submit bids on auction items at couture22.givesmart.com. Money raised benefits the American Cancer Society.

