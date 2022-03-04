Advertisement

Leonardville to house new Northern Riley Co. EMS station

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Commissioners have decided where to place a new ambulance station dedicated to serving the northern part of the county.

Commissioners voted yesterday to place the station in Leonardville, where response times won’t reach any longer than 22 minutes. Northern RIley Co. residents haven’t had a dedicated station since 2018.

Leonardville currently hosts a 2-person EMS crew in the interim. The full station will take about two years to complete.

