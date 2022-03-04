Kansas Senator urges USDA to fill ravaged Ukrainian markets with American products

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has called on the USDA to use American products to fill baren Ukrainian and European markets as a result of Russia’s invasion.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Friday, March 4, he urged U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to prioritize the use of American agricultural export help and international food aid programs to supply markets left baren as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As both the immediate and long-term effects on Ukraine’s agriculture sector become clearer, the United States should work quickly to provide the necessary commodities through sale or donation to meet countries’ unsatisfied food and commodity needs,” wrote Sen. Moran. “Doing so will help alleviate a greater humanitarian crisis than has already been caused by the unprovoked invasion and will help foster political stability in food-insecure countries.”

Moran also continued to call for Vilsack to use the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust to buy American commodities to donate to food emergency situations.

“Between the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Afghanistan and the developing crisis caused by the invasion of Ukraine, it is critical to utilize every tool at your disposal to meet these challenges,” continued Sen. Moran. “Specifically, I reiterate my call for you, in collaboration with the Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, to utilize resources currently available in the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust (BEHT) to meet the unanticipated global hunger crisis. It would be an unfortunate and inexplicably missed opportunity to leave the BEHT unused again this year.”

To read the full letter to Secretary Vilsack, click HERE.

