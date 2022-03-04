Kansas man to remain in prison after lawyer found competent in murder trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man sentenced to prison for first-degree murder after he attempted to deny the competency of his lawyer.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,925: State of Kansas v. Brian C. Shields, the Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed the decision to deny Shields’ motion to withdraw his no-contest plea for first-degree felony murder.

After Shields entered the plea and was sentenced for the crime, court records indicate he attempted to withdraw his plea alleging his attorney did not adequately represent him.

The Neosho Co. District Court denied the motion after Shields and the attorney both gave testimony. It said it found that Shields was represented by competent counsel and had entered the plea knowingly and understandingly.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court said it upheld the decision, finding Shields failed to show the district court had abused its discretion.

Shields was convicted of a 2013 murder in February 2014.

