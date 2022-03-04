Advertisement

Kansas man to remain in prison after lawyer found competent in murder trial

Brian C. Shields
Brian C. Shields(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of a man sentenced to prison for first-degree murder after he attempted to deny the competency of his lawyer.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,925: State of Kansas v. Brian C. Shields, the Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed the decision to deny Shields’ motion to withdraw his no-contest plea for first-degree felony murder.

After Shields entered the plea and was sentenced for the crime, court records indicate he attempted to withdraw his plea alleging his attorney did not adequately represent him.

The Neosho Co. District Court denied the motion after Shields and the attorney both gave testimony. It said it found that Shields was represented by competent counsel and had entered the plea knowingly and understandingly.

In a unanimous opinion written by Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court said it upheld the decision, finding Shields failed to show the district court had abused its discretion.

Shields was convicted of a 2013 murder in February 2014.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

Topeka Fire Dept. truck
TFD investigating vehicle fire in central Topeka
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
File Graphic
Two arrested in Lowe’s parking lot after SUV connected to Rush Co. murder found