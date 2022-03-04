Kansas man convicted of murder to remain in prison after attempt to withdraw plea

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man convicted of first-degree murder has been denied a withdrawal of his guilty plea nearly 7 years after he made it.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,773: State v. Dustin Tyler Smith, the Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed the McPherson Co. District Court’s decision to deny Smith’s motion to withdraw a plea he filed about 7 years after his first-degree murder conviction with a no-contest plea.

Court records indicate the district court ruled Smith’s motion to withdraw his no-contest plea was late and that he had failed to show excusable neglect - which would have extended the time limitation to file the motion.

Finding no error in judgment, the Supreme Court said it affirmed the district court ruling.

Smith was convicted for a 2011 murder in May of 2012.

