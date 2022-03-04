Advertisement

Kansas man convicted of murder to remain in prison after attempt to withdraw plea

Dustin Tyler Smith
Dustin Tyler Smith(KASPER)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man convicted of first-degree murder has been denied a withdrawal of his guilty plea nearly 7 years after he made it.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,773: State v. Dustin Tyler Smith, the Kansas Supreme Court says it has affirmed the McPherson Co. District Court’s decision to deny Smith’s motion to withdraw a plea he filed about 7 years after his first-degree murder conviction with a no-contest plea.

Court records indicate the district court ruled Smith’s motion to withdraw his no-contest plea was late and that he had failed to show excusable neglect - which would have extended the time limitation to file the motion.

Finding no error in judgment, the Supreme Court said it affirmed the district court ruling.

Smith was convicted for a 2011 murder in May of 2012.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

Topeka Fire Dept. truck
TFD investigating vehicle fire in central Topeka
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
File Graphic
Two arrested in Lowe’s parking lot after SUV connected to Rush Co. murder found