Kansas leaders react to Olathe East shooting, thankful students safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas leaders are taking to social media to express how thankful they are that students at Olathe East High School are safe after a shooting injured a School Resource Officer and Administrator on Friday morning.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly took to Facebook on Friday afternoon to make an official statement following the shooting at Olathe East High School on March 4.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today,” said Gov. Kelly.

She continued to note that state government and local law enforcement agencies were closely monitoring the situation on the ground and pointed parents to a reunification site at 12708 S. Black Bob Rd.

Kansas House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer (D-95) said he was sending prayers for those involved in the tragedy.

“The Olathe community is in my heart today. Students, teachers, staff, and others deserve to feel safe in their school,” Sawyer said. “I support them as they heal from this tragedy. To those injured and their families, I send many prayers for a speedy recovery.”

Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Ben Meers said words could not express the pain and suffering of the senseless act of gun violence.

“The Kansas Democratic Party extends our deepest condolences to the victims and families impacted by this tragic event. Words cannot express the pain and suffering the students, faculty, and families must feel due to this senseless act of gun violence,” said Meers. “Today is a sad and devastating day for the Olathe community — and our state. We remain committed to fighting gun violence in Kansas.”

The Eudora Police Department also took to social media to highlight the need for more School Resource Officers.

“The situation shows the need for School Resource Officers in schools, not just as protectors but as role models for kids,” said EPD.

Olathe Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. when a student opened fire on an administrator and SRO in the office area of the high school. The suspect was taken into custody and police said no other students were harmed during the incident.

Olathe Public Schools USD 233 said it will make counseling services available for students and staff at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until 7 p.m. on Friday.

OPD said later in the afternoon that it was aware of a social media video in circulation that shows a person holding a rifle going into the school and wanted to clarify that the person in the video is a responding OPD officer and not the suspect.

U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS), who represents the area, said she was also closely monitoring the situation.

I am monitoring this situation closely. My heart is with the Olathe East community.



We are on standby for more information. For parents: @OlathePolice has set up a reunification site at Family Video on 12708 S Black Bob Rd. https://t.co/amo82QtKO3 — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) March 4, 2022

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) said he and his wife thank God for the heroic efforts of the officers and school officials during the situation.

Laina and I join all Kansans in lifting up and praying for everyone in the @olatheschools family. Thank God for our heroic officers and school officials who acted swiftly and no doubt bravely to protect students. https://t.co/QBOxf1ikkB — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 4, 2022

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he spoke to leaders within the Federal Bureau of Investigation who provided assistance to Olathe Police.

Just spoke with FBI leaders for an update regarding the shooting at Olathe East High School this morning. Federal officers are on the scene and providing assistance to local officers. Please follow @OlathePolice for up-to-date information, including a reunification site. https://t.co/MoArMEJOBy — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) March 4, 2022

He continued to note he was thankful all students were reported to have been safe during the incident.

Moran told 13 NEWS the situation also begs the question of mental health for law enforcement.

“One of the significant parts of the conversation that took place today between the FBI Director and law enforcement from across Kansas was the importance of mental health. And capabilities to address people with mental illness and the shooting in Olathe is another example of where mental health and care is important,” said Moran.

