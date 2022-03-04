Kansas High Court affirms life sentence for 15-year-old convicted of murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a life sentence for a man who was convicted of murder and aggravated robbery when he was 15-years-old.

In the matter of Appeal No. 122,271: State of Kansas v. Emond S. Gulley, the Kansas Supreme Court says a Sedgwick Co. jury found Gulley guilty of premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in 2018 - when he was 15-years-old.

Court records indicate the Sedgwick Co. Court sentenced Gulley to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 618 months - 51-and-a-half years - for the murder conviction and a consecutive 61 months in prison - over 5 years - for the robbery conviction.

Gulley challenged both convictions and argued instructional and prosecutorial error. He also challenged his sentence as cruel and unusual punishment under Miller v. Alabama, in which the U.S. Supreme Court held mandatory life-without-parole for juvenile offenders violated the Eighth Amendment.

In a per curium decision, the Supreme Court said it affirmed both of Gulley’s convictions.

For the other challenge, the Court said a majority of it affirmed the sentence, ruling Miller was inapplicable due to Gulley’s not facing life without parole.

Justices Eric Rosen and K.J. Wall wrote separately on the sentencing issue with the belief the sentencing court made a mistake because it considered 618 months as a mandatory minimum, however, the relevant statutes permitted a mandatory minimum as low as 554 months - over 46 years.

Rosen said he believed the case should be remanded to address the sentencing issue before the Court considered Gulley’s constitutionality claim.

Justice Melissa Standridge dissented. She said Gulley’s mandatory sentence was the functional equivalent of life without parole - regardless of whether the court had sentenced him to only 554 months as the minimum - and as such, unconstitutional under Miller.

