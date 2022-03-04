Hundreds show support for truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates passing through Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trucking convoy that started in Colorado is catching up speed through the Capital City.

The truckers heading east to Washington D.C. protesting against a vaccine mandate started their journey after being inspired by the Canadian truck drivers protesting it. Their inspiration trickled down to Kansans as they made their way to Salina Thursday night. People gathered there Thursday night and Friday morning to show support as they headed east towards Topeka. Where hundreds lined up at overpasses and along the roads.

“It was really nice to see the people came out to support just because you’ve seen it all over the news and I followed the one closely in Canada so to see the same thing happen here in America it was really inspiring,” said Brandy Stephenson who was at the overpass

Supporters were seen lined up on Interstate-70 in Junction City, Wabaunsee Co., and Topeka Friday afternoon.

Like Dee Dee Chrysler, who was at the Fairlawn Road exit.

“I just think people need to wake up and realize we’ve been losing freedoms for many, many years and it’s time to say just wait a minute let’s get back to where our country roots came from,” she said.

She said it was exciting to see how many people showed up and how many vehicles made their way past.

“It really does say that people love our country. We have so many patriotic people in Topeka and all around the Midwest and it’s just growing all over the country,” she said.

Brandy Stephenson heard about the convoy passing through on Facebook, Instagram, and the news.

“I love America! I just want to stand for freedom and support the truckers and their movement and just support our God-given freedom,” she said.

She said the convoy passing through showcases the state’s passionate residents.

“It was kind of nice to shine some light on us Kansans, you know mostly farmers, so just to show that we support our country and we stand with anything as far as like our freedom, our constitution, our rights.”

She said it also shows the conversations on mandates need to continue.

“If we choose to get a vaccine or not that’s our choice. If we choose to wear a mask or not, that’s our choice. If we choose to disagree with you, that’s okay. It’s okay to have opinions and I think that’s important. So I think a discussion is huge to continue these discussions so that we can all just come together in unity is the most important thing.”

The convoy will be resting for the night in Vandalia, Illinois. We don’t know when they’ll arrive in D.C. but their schedule we obtained said they’ll roll through Indianapolis tomorrow at 3:30 p.m.

