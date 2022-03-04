Gov. Kelly tours Harvester’s in effort to push “Axe the Food Tax”

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly toured Harvester’s warehouse in Topeka Thursday continuing her push to eliminate the state’s grocery sales tax.

The state legislature held hearings this week on different versions of lowering and eliminating the sales tax but none matched the Governor’s proposal.

Kelly said she wants the tax gone completely and she believes it would keep more Kansans from going hungry.

“There are a whole lot of people who have a whole lot of difficulty affording food but might not take advantage of something like Harvester’s or even have something like Harvester’s,” she said.

“They have to go into their local grocery store and when they go into their grocery store and the least we can do is make sure it doesn’t cost them as much.”

While the pandemic saw many people facing hunger for the first time, the governor said it’s a long-term challenge.

“It’s sort of roller coastered as COVID made its way through society,” she said.

“But even without the pandemic, there’s always been a need for this kind of operation because there are a lot of people who go hungry every single day.”

Valerie Nicholson-Watson, Harvester’s President and CEO said Axe the Food Tax fits in with Harvester’s Mission.

“Seniors who are on fixed income as well as families who have low incomes really find it difficult to meet their needs already,” she said.

“Just having that extra burden of when they go to the grocery store needing to anticipate more than six percent in addition to what they spend, it’s just unfathomable right now.”

“This has been completely and totally vetted budgetarily so we know that we can afford this now and we can sustain that cut,” the governor said.

A spokesperson for the campaign for Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s run for governor said Schmidt continues to support eliminating or reducing the grocery sales tax. He testified before the House Tax Committee in January.

