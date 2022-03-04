Geary County schools broke ground for new elementary school on Fort Riley

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley and USD 475 broke ground for a new elementary school on Friday afternoon.

The new school, yet to be named, will be built on the site of the former Jefferson Elementary School on Fort Riley.

Military and community leaders were on hand as district and Fort Riley leaders addressed the crowd about the importance of having updated school facilities to continue to draw families to Fort Riley.

Governor Laura Kelly was among the leaders who grabbed shovels to break ground.

The new elementary school will hold up to 390 students in the more than 81,000 square foot facility.

“One more great new facility for our kids and their families to work for world class education really means a lot to us here.” Fort Riley Garrison Commander, Col. Will McKannay says.

The construction of the school is slated to be completed by August of 2023, with the first students attending school for the 2023-2024 school year.

