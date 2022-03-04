Advertisement

Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape

Live at Five
By Chris Fisher
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Lawrence Police Officer is facing sexual assault charges following his arrest Friday morning.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody near the intersection of Smiley Rd. and US 24-40 in Tonganoxie.

He faces one count for rape, 12 counts of unlawful acts concerning computers, and 12 counts of official misconduct.

The KBI says the Lawrence Police Dept. requested their assistance on November 1, 2021 after a woman reported being sexually assaulted by Gardner while he was on duty.

The alleged assault happened on January 1, 2017.

In addition to rape, Gardner is accused of using department computers to commit illegal and unauthorized searches of the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System, as well as internal police department public safety systems. Those crimes were alleged to happen between 2017 and 2020.

Gardner was booked into the Leavenworth Co. Jail and issued a $50,000 bond.

“I am appalled by the alleged conduct of Gardner. Those alleged actions are not

consistent with the values of the department and, if true, Gardner violated the trust of the community he

was sworn to serve. The conduct Gardner is accused of is not tolerated by the department. The

department acted swiftly when notified of the allegation and is grateful to the Kansas Bureau of

Investigation for its investigation into this matter. Most importantly, I would like to extend my

appreciation to the community member who possessed the courage and bravery to come forward and

report this allegation to our agency.”

Rich Lockhart, Lawrence Police Chief

The investigation is ongoing.

