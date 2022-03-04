Advertisement

Emporia train accident victim passes away in Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The victim of a Wednesday Emporia train accident passed away on Friday at Stormont Vail in Topeka.

The Emporia Police Department says John H. F. Burton, 26, of Emporia passed away on Friday, March 4, at Stormont Vail Hospital as a result of his injuries from an earlier train accident.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when EPD and Emporia Fire were called to the 300 block of Market St. in Emporia with reports of a car vs. train collision.

The resulting investigation found Burton had driven a 2013 Chevy Equinox around the crossing arms of the train tracks and the oncoming train collided with his vehicle.

EPD said Burton was taken to Newman Regional Health with serious injuries and was later transferred to Stormont Vail.

