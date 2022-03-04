Army seeks comment for proposed aerial defense battery possibly housed at Fort Riley

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army is seeking public comment for a proposed military battery to defend against aerial attacks to possibly be housed at Fort Riley.

The U.S. Army says it has invited government agencies, Native American Tribes and all other residents to submit their thoughts about a programmatic environmental assessment and draft finding of no significant impact regarding the Iron Dome Defense System-Army by April 4.

The Army said it will consider all timely comments before a final decision is made about where to place IDDS-A units.

The PEA discusses placing one or two IDDS-A units (known as batteries) at one or two of seven military bases - Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Campbell, Ken.; Fort Riley, Kan.; Fort Still, Okla.; Fort Stewart, Ga.; and Joint Base Lews-McChord, Wash. It includes the analysis of potential environmental impacts associated with soldiers, material and training required to field the units.

The Army said establishing - or fielding- IDDS-A batteries would improve the defense of fixed and semi-fixed sites. These sites include airfields and forward operating bases in deployed settings. It said it plans to field two batteries by Sept. 30, 2022.

IDDS-A is meant to enhance the military’s capability to defend against attacks from aircraft, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, as well as rocket, artillery and mortar fire. The Army said its part of a larger air and missile defense modernization strategy.

According to the Army, each battery would consist of about 60 soldiers, 13 heavy expanded mobility tactical trucks, 6 missile-firing units, 1 radar system, battle management and communication systems, and support equipment.

At this time, the Army said it does not expect to build additional facilities or training ranges to support IDDS-A. However, based on the PEA’s findings, it does anticipate the environmental impact to be negligible or incredibly small.

The Army said it has been developing an air defense system for years, but it is not yet ready to deploy. The John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 required the military to deploy an interim missile defense capability while the Army continues to develop an enduring solution.

After evaluating existing defense systems, the Army said it chose IDDS-A as its interim missile defense capability.

Comments about the system and PEA should be emailed to usarmy.jbsa.aec.nepa@army.mil with “IDDS-A Public Comments” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to the U.S. Army Environmental Command, ATTN: IDDS-A Public Comments, 2455 Reynolds Rd., mail Stop 112, JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas 78234-7588.

Copes of the PEA and draft FONSI are available HERE.

For more information call 210-466-1590 or 210-488-6061.

