After court discovers sexual relationship with client, Kansas City lawyer suspended

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City lawyer has been suspended from practicing law in Kansas and Missouri after the court discovered he was having an affair with his client.

In an original proceeding in attorney discipline, Case No. 124,397: In the Matter of Michael M. Spiegel, the Kansas Supreme Court said it suspended Spiegel from the practice of law in Kansas for a year.

The ruling was effective from the filing of the opinion and follows Spiegel’s violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct, including the following:

  • Conflict of interest: current clients - 1.7(a)(2)(2021 Kan. S. Ct. R. 336)
  • Conflict of interest: current clients: specific rules - 1.8(k) (2021 Kan. S. Ct. R. 346)
  • Misconduct - 8.4(d) (2021 Kan. S. Ct. R. 427)

Spiegel is listed as the sole practitioner at Spiegel Law, LLC, in Blue Springs, Mo. and was suspended in both Missouri and Kansas after it was found he had an affair with his client.

