Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured in shooting east of Las Vegas Strip

Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.
Homicides are being investigated in Las Vegas on Friday.(Luis Marquez/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - One person is dead and six more are injured after a shooting overnight east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of University Center near Flamingo Road, KVVU reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jason Johansson said the incident began with a neighbor dispute around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Johansson said one person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and later died. Six more were injured, two critically, Johansson said.

Police are looking to surveillance video to gather more information on what happened. On scene, police were investigating at the Siegel Suites Swenson.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row
Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated train carriage of...
Charities struggle to deliver humanitarian aid into Ukraine