Wichita State removing campus mask mandate

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Effective Friday, March 4, masks will no longer be required for students, employees or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, while on or in Wichita State University premises or while attending campus activities or athletic events (unless otherwise noted). This includes all indoor and outdoor campus locations. WSU says it made the move In accordance with recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The university continues to recommend that all individuals engage in COVID-healthy behaviors including, but not limited to, being vaccinated if able, wearing a mask where social distancing is not possible, testing, and staying home if you feel ill. Information about the vaccine and available locations can be found at www.vaccines.gov. For more information about testing sites, please visit the Sedgwick County Health Department’s webpage.

Although the university is rescinding all campus-wide mask mandates, the university advises that in certain cases there may be programmatic or facility requirements dictating the wearing of masks — for example, in our patient-serving clinics or students on clinical practicums and rotations, or in those instances where close contact cannot be avoided and additional precautions may be warranted.

Additionally, pursuant to U.S. Department of Transportation policy regarding public transportation, masks will still be required on all university shuttles through March 18.

