Wednesday’s Child - Clayton

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you call yourself a “techy,” how about adding another “techy” to your household? We’re talking about 13-year old Clayton: our Wednesday’s Child this week.

Clayton is a smart, helpful young man who has a positive attitude. He likes to ride bikes and scooters, plus build with blocks. Most of all, though, he loves to play video games and spend time on his computer.

He says he’s good with electronics, and would like to go to college someday and become a computer tech – or maybe a professional gamer! While that’s a long-term go, his short term goal is joining a forever family.

Clayton is looking for a place to belong, feel safe, and have fun! He hopes to be cared for, get some help with homework and have help with life in general.

Clayton would also like a family who’s interested in cars and likes to watch racing. He would do best with a strong male role model to help guide him into adulthood!

When asked what he’d like for you to know about him, he said “Yes, I make mistakes but that’s how we learn. I just always have to keep improving.” Pretty mature for a 13-year old kid!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

