USD 383 drops mask mandate for Early Learning sites, transportation

FILE
FILE(Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Students at Manhattan-Ogden will no longer be required to wear masks on district-funded transportation or at Early Learning sites.

Manhattan-Ogden Public Schools USD 383 took to Facebook on Wednesday night, March 2, to notify parents the Board of Education had voted to drop its mask mandate starting Thursday.

USD 383 said the move affects all USD 383 Early Learning sites as well as all district-funded transportation.

Per the Board of Education vote on Wednesday, March 2, masks are now optional starting Thursday, March 3 at all USD 383 Early Learning sites and on USD 383 transportation.

Posted by Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The district had eliminated the mask requirement for students in higher grade levels in October after it was found many students had already gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

At the time, the Board said it voted to keep the requirement for lower grades to allow parents more time to get their students vaccinated.

