Advertisement

Ukrainian flags top seller on Amazon’s lawn and garden section

Ukrainian flag
Ukrainian flag(Gray)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Across the United States and the world, there’s been strong support for Ukraine as it endures an invasion from Russia.

Whether it’s the form of weapons, diplomatic, humanitarian or symbolic support, it’s hard to miss.

That now includes Amazon’s Best Seller’s list.

As of 6 p.m. on March 2, the Ukrainian flag is the top seller in Amazon’s Patio, Lawn and Garden section. It’s also the fourth-highest seller.

American flags are also increasing in sales, as they appear throughout the list.

In the Kansas City metro area, several buildings have been lit up in blue and yellow to honor the Ukrainians. There have also been demonstrations to offer support for the country.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE- In this March 19, 2010, file photo, Level 5 Motorsports driver Scott Tucker waits during...
Former Kansas race team owner ordered to pay $40 million for tax evasion
Chase Middle School was locked down after a student was found with a pocketknife on Tuesday,...
“Concerning” social media post prompts lock down at Topeka schools, student arrest
T-Mobile
Warning issued for Kansas T-Mobile customers after data found on dark web
Kyle Scott (Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
Shawnee Co. DA seeks life in prison for man convicted of child sex crimes
One person has died following a large grass and brush fire in Auburn.
Man found dead following brush fire call near Auburn

Latest News

Live at Five
Kansas Redistricting Map
Schmidt aims to dismiss third Ad Astra 2 Map lawsuit with amended petition
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)
Kansas Supreme Court latest to relax COVID-19 guidelines
FILE
Kansas makes $160 million available to child care facilities to cope with COVID-19 impacts
The Medal of Honor Society hosted training for Kansas teachers on March 3, 2022, to discuss its...
Kansas teachers discuss character with Medal of Honor Recipient