Advertisement

UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has been charged with attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested Monday after he allegedly chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase.

Prosecutors say he fired a .40-caliber pistol at the vehicle several times, wounding the man’s stepfather, who was driving.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos is representing Velasquez.

Geragos did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically wounded baby

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a...
Washburn Leadership Institute hosts 12th annual ‘Leadership Challenge Event’
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
Conservative Republicans’ frustrations over how Kansas handled the coronavirus pandemic are...
Vote on Kansas health chief allows GOP to air COVID beefs
Hundreds show support for truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates passing through Topeka
Hundreds show support for truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates passing through Topeka