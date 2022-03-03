Advertisement

Topeka woman to have book-signing event on Saturday at Gage Park

Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, will sign copies of her new book, “Queening: A 30-Day Devotional...
Shampayne Lloyd, of Topeka, will sign copies of her new book, "Queening: A 30-Day Devotional Designed to Straighten That Crown!" from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Westlake Shelterhouse, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka author will have a book-signing event Saturday at Gage Park.

Shampayne Lloyd will sign copies of her new book, “Queening: A 30-Day Devotional Designed to Straighten That Crown!” from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Westlake Shelterhouse, 635 S.W. Gage Blvd.

Lloyd said the book reflects her belief that “all women are queens regardless of race, ethnicity, belief or creed. The problem comes in when the issues of life seem contrary to this truth.”

Lloyd added that she wrote the book “as a love letter to all women, giving tangible practical nuggets of truth to combat common issues unique to women.”

Attendees can purchase copies of the book at Saturday’s event. The book also is available on Amazon.

