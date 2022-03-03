Advertisement

Topeka business leaders speak with state lawmakers

The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its last installment for 'Politically...
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its last installment for ‘Politically Speaking.’(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area business leaders got some face time with Kansas lawmakers Wednesday.

The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce wrapped up its last installment for ‘Politically Speaking.’ The event is an opportunity for its members to catch up with the state’s lawmakers.

Legislators have stopped by each event to share the progress being made in session, and to hear feedback from the community.

“When they talk about expanding Medicaid or the other sorts of issues that are dealt with in this building, we stay closely attuned to those because they matter to us and they matter to the businesses that make up our membership,” Chamber President Curtis Sneden said.

Sneden says the biggest topics on their minds are ongoing workforce shortages, and the potential APEX Act meant to attract a new billion-dollar company to Kansas.

