TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This Week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Santa Fe Trail’s Blake Buessing.

Buessing has competed in golf, basketball and football all four years for the Chargers while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

Up next, he plans to attend Fort Scott Community College to major in business.

