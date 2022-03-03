Schmidt aims to dismiss third Ad Astra 2 Map lawsuit with amended petition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt is aiming to dismiss a third Ad Astra 2 map lawsuit filed in Douglas Co. with an amended petition.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Thursday, March 3, he filed an amended petition with the Kansas Supreme Court to ask it to dismiss the latest legal challenge to the newly redrawn congressional districts.

The latest challenge, the third filed over the issue, was filed on behalf of Douglas Co. voters earlier in the week in Douglas Co. District Court against Secretary of State Scott Schwab and Dogals Co. Clerk Jamie Shew.

Schmidt said the lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the Ad Astra 2 map approved in February by the Kansas Legislature. He had previously asked the Court to dismiss the two other suits brought by voters in Wyandotte Co.

The AG said bringing the challenges directly to the Kansas Supreme Court would enable expedited decisions, which is needed due to election timelines. He said it also presents the federal question, which the Douglas and Wyandotte Co. plaintiffs carefully avoided, whether the U.S. Constitution prohibits Kansas state courts from entertaining state-law challenges to federal congressional district boundaries.

“The Elections Clause [of the U.S. Constitution] commits the redistricting power to state legislatures, and no Kansas law—either statutory or constitutional—gives the state courts any role in evaluating the validity of duly enacted redistricting plans,” Schmidt wrote.

Schmidt also asked the Court to rule the Kansas Constitution does not prohibit the Legislature from considering political objectives when drawing congressional districts - just as the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled the U.S. Constitution does not.

To read a full copy of the amended petition, click HERE.

