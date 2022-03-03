SCHD opens appointments for new Family Planning program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents can now schedule appointments with the Capital City’s newest Family Planning program meant to help low-income or uninsured families.

Starting Thursday, March 3, the Shawnee County Health Department says it will schedule appointments for the new Family Planning program which opens Monday, March 7.

SCHD said Family Planning services will be available at its Clinical Services Division, 2115 SW 10th Ave, by appointment only. It said services are available to anyone regardless of income, health insurance, sex or residence.

To schedule an appointment, call 785-251-5700. Clinic hours are as follows:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday - 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesday - 2 - 6 p.m.

Thursday - 1 - 4 p.m.

SCHD said Family Planning includes a wide variety of services related to pregnancy. It said some of the core services provided by all Title X grantees include:

Discussion with patients about their reproductive life plan

A broad range of acceptable and effective family planning methods and services for delaying or preventing pregnancy

The broad range of family planning services does not include abortion as a method of family planning

Pregnancy testing and counseling in accordance with the Title X regulations

The Health Department said it will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new program during National Public Health Week April 4 - 8.

SCHD said funding for the program has been provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Title X Family Planning program - a state and federal partnership meant to provide reproductive wellbeing and related preventative health services.

For 50 years, the Health Department said Title X Family Planning services have played a crucial role to ensure access to a wide range of family planning and related preventative health services for millions of low-income or uninsured individuals throughout the U.S.

