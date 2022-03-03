Advertisement

Residents asked to avoid area of SE 20th as crews fight Topeka fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire has asked residents to avoid the area of SE 20th St. east of 21st and California as crews fight a house fire.

Topeka Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 1900 block of SE 20th St. around 12:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home and decided to fight the blaze from the interior.

TFD Public Information Officer Alan Stahl said Topekans have been asked to avoid the area as the road is completely blocked while crews attempt to fight the inferno.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Jonathan M. Gardner, 41, of Tonganoxie, was taken into custody Friday on accusations of raping...
Former Lawrence Police Officer arrested for rape
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location

Latest News

IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
David Oaks, PA, TUKHS St. Francis Campus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, gives advice on...
University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus Health Tip of the Week: Achilles Tendinitis
File Graphic
Two arrested in Lowe’s parking lot after SUV connected to Rush Co. murder found
Artwork of Seaman High School students debuted in professional gallery
Artwork of Seaman High School students debuted in professional gallery