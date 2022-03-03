Residents asked to avoid area of SE 20th as crews fight Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire has asked residents to avoid the area of SE 20th St. east of 21st and California as crews fight a house fire.

Topeka Fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 1900 block of SE 20th St. around 12:20 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home and decided to fight the blaze from the interior.

TFD Public Information Officer Alan Stahl said Topekans have been asked to avoid the area as the road is completely blocked while crews attempt to fight the inferno.

