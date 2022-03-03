Advertisement

Potential for widespread wildfires begs Gov. to issue state of emergency

FILE - Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021....
FILE - Deer stand in a field near a wildfire near Ness City, Ks., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. High winds across the central and northern plains on Wednesday resulted in several road closure and wildfires (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)((Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The potential for widespread wildfires has again begged Governor Laura Kelly to issue a state of emergency declaration in preparation.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says on Thursday, March 3, Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration emergency due to the potential for wildland grass fires throughout the Sunflower State on Friday and Saturday.

The Office said the declaration will allow the state to prepare aerial firefighting assets from the Kansas Forest Service for an instantaneous response to any fires that may start.

“I urge all Kansans to be vigilant,” said Kelly. “Even a single spark is enough to touch off a fire that can spread rapidly and destroy farmland, homes and public infrastructure.”

The Office also said the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka partially on Friday morning to keep in contact with county emergency offices and monitor weather conditions.

“Conditions for significant wildfires are at an historic high across Kansas,” said Mark Neely, Fire Management Officer for Kansas Forest Service. “Any ignition source could cause a wildfire that will grow rapidly and burn aggressively. Help your local firefighters by checking and rechecking previously completed brush piles to make sure they are completely extinguished.”

According to the National Weather Service in Topeka, strong winds and low humidity with an abundance of dry vegetation will again cause extreme fire danger throughout the state on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandi Prchal and her family.
Ex-boyfriend of former Topeka corrections officer sentenced to prison for her murder
A FedEx semitrailer crash on westbound Interstate 70 near the MacVicar exit slowed traffic...
FedEx truck crashes Friday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Whataburger
Whataburger to pay police to direct traffic for opening of first Kansas location
Image of Olathe East High School from Google Maps
2 released from hospital following shooting at Olathe East High School
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, is charged with attempted murder in connection to drive-by...
Wichita man charged with attempted murder in Topeka shooting that critically wounded baby

Latest News

Washburn University wrapped up its 12th annual Leadership Challenge Event Friday night, a...
Washburn Leadership Institute hosts 12th annual ‘Leadership Challenge Event’
Conservative Republicans’ frustrations over how Kansas handled the coronavirus pandemic are...
Vote on Kansas health chief allows GOP to air COVID beefs
Hundreds show support for truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates passing through Topeka
Hundreds show support for truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates passing through Topeka
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Friday that a lawsuit has been filed that...
Schmidt files lawsuit to make the Biden administration turn over records
The FBI Director came to Kansas to share concerns America is facing
FBI Director visits Kansas to address concerns facing America