Photo of Kansas sunflower field used to show support for Ukraine

This photo by Colorado photographer, John Shelton, taken in Kansas, has been superimposed with...
This photo by Colorado photographer, John Shelton, taken in Kansas, has been superimposed with the Ukrainian flag to show support for the country after it was invaded by Russia.(John Shelton)
By Joe Baker
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As Kansas works to show its support for Ukraine, there is one the state and country have in common. The sunflower is the state flower of Kansas and the national flower of Ukraine.

John Shelton is a photographer in Estes Park, Colorado. Last year, as he was traveling through Kansas, heading back home, he came across a sunflower field on Highway 50 and snapped a photo.

“When I started seeing all these solidarity messages on social media that brought attention to not only the Ukrainian colors but sunflowers,” said Shelton.

John had an idea. He took his photo and superimposed it on top of Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag to show the common bond - and his support.

“I ended up getting several thousand hits on the whole thing. And I was just like amazed,” said Shelton.

He said he stands with Ukraine and hopes his newest work sends a message.

“Perseverance in this situation. And I think it’s also to recognize the beauty of the culture, not just the flag and the colors, but the sunflower and the nature of the country,” Shelton said.

