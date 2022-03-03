Advertisement

Man, 26, seriously injured in SUV-train collision in Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old man suffered serious injuries late Wednesday afternoon when the sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with a train late Wednesday afternoon on the south edge of downtown Emporia, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Market Street.

According to Emporia police Capt. Capt. Ray Mattas, the crash occurred when a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox was driven around the crossing arms at railroad tracks at that location.

Mattas said a train collided with the Chevrolet as it was driven across the railroad tracks.

The Chevrolet’s driver, John H. F. Burton, of Emporia, was taken to Newman Hospital with serious injuries, Mattas said.

The crash remains under investigation.

