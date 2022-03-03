Advertisement

Last published Shawnee Co. COVID-19 report shows improvements

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report is showing improvement. This will be the last community indicator published.

County health officials report an overall score of 8 for the week of February 20-26. This is a 3 point drop from the previous week.

The decrease is attributed to fewer cases. Shawnee County saw a total of 185 weekly new Coronavirus cases last week, a drop from 279 the week before.

The percent of positive tests also fell from 7.2% to 5.9%.

To see the full report click here.

