Kansas teachers discuss character with Medal of Honor Recipient

The Medal of Honor Society hosted training for Kansas teachers on March 3, 2022, to discuss its new program.(Congressional Medal of Honor Society)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas teachers got the chance to visit with a Medal of Honor Recipient and discuss character through the Society’s in-person training on Thursday.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society says Recipient Harold “Hal” A. Fritz met with Kansas City-area educators on Thursday, March 3, at the Kansas City Marriott in Overland Park to discuss “character” and to help introduce them to the Medal of Honor Character Development Program.

Offered by the membership organization of all 66 living Medal of Honor Recipients, the Society said the free program curriculum teaches elementary and secondary school students about courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism through educationally-grounded lessons developed by teachers for teachers.

The Society said the sessions are held nationwide and virtually.

According to CMOHS, teachers from Lee’s Summit, Bolivar, Blue Valley, Beloit and more participated in the full-day session which included a question and answer with Fritz. After the Q&A educators were provided with resources to implement the program in schools.

“We want to give everyone the opportunity to be exposed to the Character Development Program because of the positive nature and its potential to help teachers turn the lessons into teaching opportunities for their students who can apply the lessons to everyday life--teaching them to not be afraid of challenges and to take them on. I can’t say enough about the program--it’s the right tool at the right time for the right audience,” said Fritz.

The Society said the training was funded by the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and is part of a 6-year, $3 million grant meant to expand the Medal of Honor Character Development Program to 12 states through in-person training. It said the program also creates interactive online training to ensure availability to all teachers, while also strengthening the program through an enhanced evaluation system and teacher support.

According to the Society, the program and its materials are offered for free to teachers and schools. Another training is scheduled for June 15 in Wichita and other upcoming training will happen in Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kansas. Virtual training is also available.

