Kansas makes $160 million available to child care facilities to cope with COVID-19 impacts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has made $160 million available to help child care facilities around Kansas cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, March 3, that $160 million in grants is available for child care providers in the Sunflower State.

Gov. Kelly said the third round of Child Care Sustainability Grants will help providers meet the costs of operating their businesses through the remaining impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we grow the economy, these grants will provide the continued support our child care facilities need to stay open and ensure that Kansas families have access to safe, quality child care,” Kelly said. “This support will help our child care facilities, it will help Kansas parents, and it will help our economy.”

According to the governor, qualifying providers are guaranteed nine months of payments between $1,800 per month for family child care programs to $18,000 per month for larger centers.

In addition, Kelly said the providers will be eligible for an additional five months of funding either in the same amount or more - depending on the utilization of grants during the first nine months.

“When Covid-19 hit, we were so thankful that we were still able to be open and be there for our parents and the children who needed a safe and familiar place to go,” said Kristele Blessings, Precious Blessings Development Center. “During that time, we as a small business took a hit when some of our parents weren’t able to work due to the pandemic and we lost some of our expected income.

“These grants have afforded us the ability to provide child care in the safest and most precautious way for our staff, children, and parents,” she continued.

Kelly said Precious Blessings Development Center in Topeka received $20,000 in grants from the first two cycles.

“As their businesses continue to recover from drop in classroom sizes, delayed capital improvements, and unexpected expenses for sanitization and personal protection equipment, child care providers can use the grant dollars how they need it most,” Department of Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard said. “These grants offer great flexibility to fulfill the needs of the providers.”

The governor said the program will be administered by Child Care Aware of Kansas and applications will open March 1 and will be accepted until Nov. 30. She also said grant funds can be used for personnel costs, rent or mortgage, utilities, personal protective equipment, goods or services, purchases of or updates to equipment and supplies, and mental health support.

“Financial support from these grants represent an unprecedented investment in the stabilization of our existing child care infrastructure, ensuring that parents have a safe, nurturing environment for their young children,” said Kelly Davydov, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Kansas. “These funds are critical to ensuring that child care businesses are able to keep paying staff, even when enrollment fluctuates due to illness. They also allow child care programs to absorb the increased cost of essential supplies, like food and personal protective equipment.”

To be considered for funding, Kelly said newly licensed or established child care programs are required to maintain an active permanent license with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, whether they remain open or temporarily closed.

According to the governor, funds can be used for any normal operational expenses, additional expenses the program has due to meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and other activities necessary to maintain or resume the operation of programs.

Kelly said the first two rounds of the Child Care Sustainability Grants provided $97 million in support to Kansas child care providers - $49.5 million in Round 1 and $47.5 million in Round 2. She said Child Care Aware of Kansas estimates around 211,00 children were impacted by the grants.

To apply, click HERE.

