Fire causes $10,000 in damage to vacant south Topeka house

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wednesday night fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to a vacant south Topeka house, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 9 p.m. Wednesday at 903 S.W. 31st Terrace. The location was just west of S.W. 31st Terrace and Central Park Avenue, about three blocks west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

According to Topeka Fire Department officials, first-arriving crews found smoke coming from the single-story, wooden-frame house.

Firefighters began battling the blaze and confined it to the house where it started.

Crews performed a primary search and found no occupants inside the residence.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, pending further investigation, officials said.

All of the estimated $10,000 loss was associated with the structure.

No injuries were reported.

IX AT 50: Career in athletics takes Katy Lonergan from Iola, Kansas to Fighting Irish
